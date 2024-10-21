Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 165 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after buying an additional 1,015,542 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

