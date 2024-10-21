Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

