Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $301.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.09. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

