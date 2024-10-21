Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 928 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.92. The firm has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.