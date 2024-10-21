Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $224.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

