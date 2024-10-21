Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $97.23 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

