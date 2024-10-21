Claro Advisors LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

