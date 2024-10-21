Claro Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Invesco by 11.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $18.63 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

