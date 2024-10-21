Claro Advisors LLC Sells 13,405 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,132,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,328 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

