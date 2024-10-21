Claro Advisors LLC Sells 17,781 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

