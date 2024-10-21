Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,213 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.12 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

