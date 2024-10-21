Claro Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $75.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

