Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

