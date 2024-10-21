Claro Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

