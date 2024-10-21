CNB Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

