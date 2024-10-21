CNB Bank Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $889.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $889.26 and its 200 day moving average is $833.95.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.07.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

