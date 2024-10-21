CNB Bank Sells 1,093 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $533,533,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $82.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

