CNB Bank Sells 160 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after buying an additional 961,801 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.34 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.