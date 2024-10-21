CNB Bank Sells 576 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CNB Bank decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 806.7% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $511,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 40.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 312,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 90,836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

