Columbus Macro LLC Acquires Shares of 1,096 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $61,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in F5 by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $217.48 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $224.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

