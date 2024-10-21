Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after buying an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 297,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $8,397,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

