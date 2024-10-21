Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMBD. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $23.32 on Monday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

