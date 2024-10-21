Columbus Macro LLC Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.93. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.