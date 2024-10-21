Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $417.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.