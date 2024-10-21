Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $51,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $92.94 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

