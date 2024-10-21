Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.