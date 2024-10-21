Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $581.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

