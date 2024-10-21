Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 135.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $41.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.