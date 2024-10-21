Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 264.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

