Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 21,212 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of 374Water worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 396,756 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of -0.36. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.09.

374Water Profile

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

