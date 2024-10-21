Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,463 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,939 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 629 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $217,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,739.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,785. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $144.35 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.92 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.