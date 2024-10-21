Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,367 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.