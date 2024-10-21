Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,385,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

