Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT opened at $39.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

