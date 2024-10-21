Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

TSLA opened at $220.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

