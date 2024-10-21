Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

EMR opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

