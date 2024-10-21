Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,331.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,727 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $32.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $33.21.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

