Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,859,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

