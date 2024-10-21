Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 140,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $59.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.