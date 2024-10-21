Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 2,078 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,791,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 39.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

T stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

