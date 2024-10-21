Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,031,000 after acquiring an additional 435,229 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,131,000 after acquiring an additional 272,521 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

