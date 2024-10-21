Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

