Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $858.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

