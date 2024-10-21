Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $494.47 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

