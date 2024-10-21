Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

