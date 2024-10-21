Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.88. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

