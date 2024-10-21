Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

