Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $155.20 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

