Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $135.14 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.