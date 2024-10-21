Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 734 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.